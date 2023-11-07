4 players on the 49ers who could be headed to the Pro Bowl

As the NFL season has passed the halfway point, players are making their cases for season-long awards, all-pro berths, and Pro Bowl berths. Hopefully, no 49er player plays in the exhibition because they would be preparing for the Super Bowl, but here are four 49ers who could end up as pro bowlers.

Christian McCaffrey

Yes, this is completely obvious. Despite the rushing attack for the 49ers in a rut right now, McCaffrey still leads the league in rushing and is tied for the league lead in touchdowns. McCaffrey sits with 652 rushing yards and has faced eight-plus defenders in the box 33.58 percent of the time, per Next Gen Stats.

McCaffrey has added 32 receptions, 292 receiving yards, and 9.1 yards per reception. Easily a Pro Bowl campaign.

Fred Warner

In 497 total snaps, PFF has graded Warner at 82.1 defensively, 87.9 in run defense, and 73.4 in coverage. Warner is tied for the team lead in tackles with Dre Greenlaw at 47. The only blip on Warner’s resume is his missed tackle percentage. Missing 12 tackles has Warner at 14.5 percent on the season.

Warner has turned the ball over for the defense with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Throw in two sacks, and Warner is on his way to another Pro Bowl berth.

Brandon Aiyuk

Even missing the Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Aiyuk has been great in his contract year. Thirty-five receptions, 620 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 2023 have Aiyuk in a prime spot to put together his best season as a pro.

Three of his seven games have ended with over 100 receiving yards. PFF has graded the Arizona State alum at 91.7 offensively. A big second half should be on the horizon, with the team getting reinforcements and prepping for the stretch run.

Brock Purdy

Even with the current three-game stretch, Purdy still has impressive numbers through eight games. A 12 to five touchdown to interception ratio has been inflated with recent play. Purdy still has 2,033 passing yards, a 68.3 completion percentage, and 9.1 yards per attempt. Also, a 105.4 NFL passer rating.

The critical turnovers have placed a dark cloud over otherwise fine play from Purdy during the three game losing streak. Tyler Huntley was once selected as an alternate to the Pro Bowl. Purdy is in position to make his case to become a Pro Bowler for the first time.