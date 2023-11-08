NFL executive shares one concern about the 49ers moving forward

The 49ers are runaway favorites to win the NFC West, a coin flip to win the NFC, and have the third-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook.

One NFL executive told ESPN the following about the 49ers:

“Do you really panic when you have all of the guys [the Niners] have?” an NFL scouting official said. “They still have the best players. I think they know they need all of their pieces around Brock Purdy. When you start winning, you want to give your QB more, but then he struggles without his top guys. I don’t knock him for that — even the best need help. It doesn’t make him less valuable, but that’s the way the roster is constructed.”

That’s a fair assessment. You built made sure this offense had ample weapons for your 7th-round quarterback to succeed. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise when there are hiccups in his play when he’s not surrounded with all of those weapons.

Another executive can’t look past Brock Purdy’s fourth quarter interceptions, and believe if the Niners fall behind, it could be a problem moving forward:

“If they get behind and the QB has to throw a bunch, is he good enough to beat you? The last few weeks have been a struggle in that regard.”

The 49ers need Purdy to be a point guard and on some of these fourth quarter throws he’s gone full Steph Curry. Brock has always been a bit of a loose cannon in the pocket dating back to his Iowa State days, but the aggressiveness came back to bite the Niners at the worst possible times.

This is also a part of Purdy’s progression, which will talk more about later today. He still hasn’t started a full season, so expecting mistake-free football from a quarterback in his second season is ignorant.

The hope is that Purdy continues to make high-level throws and keep the 49ers offense on track 80 or 90 percent of the other time, while the inevitable blips pop up.

Moving forward, are you concerned with Purdy’s ability to lead a comeback?