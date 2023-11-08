Golden Nuggets: What are you hoping to see the rest of the season?

“So they’ll have four defensive ends active. You know, Bosa is going to be active and Young and Ferrell and probably Gregory and then you want to be able to rotate guys and keep them fresh few snaps at a time. But if Chase Young is looking like he did for the seven games he played with Washington, then maybe they ride him a little bit too. Not to the level of Bosa and maybe they’re able to kind of split up the snaps a little bit and not have Bosa play 100 percent of snaps like he did last game. But I fully expect Chase Young will get a lot of action. We’re talking, in my mind, probably upwards of 50 percent of the snaps.”

“A 24-year-old native of Nashville, TN, Byrd attended Princeton University for four years (2018-22) where he appeared in 40 games and twice earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors (2021-22).”

“An area in which he’s excelled through eight games: dodging pressure. Pro Football Focus rates the 49ers the sixth-worst team in terms of pass protection, having allowed 84 pressures through the first eight games. Yet only four teams have surrendered fewer sacks than the 49ers’ 14.”

“Don’t blame Warner for the team’s recent defensive shortcomings. The multiple-time All-Pro is having the best season of his six-year career. Warner has 71 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups and five tackles for loss, putting him on pace to exceed career bests in each category. And there’s another category in which Warner is excelling: highlight-reel plays.”

““You know, you’re throwing these balls on timing,” Baldinger continued. “Like the receivers have to win. They have to be where they’re supposed to be. If you just wait for receivers to get open in this league, you’re never going to be an elite offense. Sometimes, you have to live with the mistakes. But he’s made elite throws, and he runs the offense.

“The team has to play better around him. But yes, he could play better, he can eliminate some of those mistakes, but I don’t want him ... to eliminate the mistakes at the risk of not being aggressive. You’re not winning a championship [that way]. Mahomes doesn’t have two in the bank if he’s not aggressive and lives with the mistakes. You have to live with them. It can’t be just, let’s play not to make mistakes. Nobody plays good like that.”

Purdy isn’t solely responsible for the 49ers’ month-long winless streak. Overall, the quarterback has performed well. Baldinger has observed some remarkable throws from Purdy in recent weeks.

“He’s got amazing vision, and he’s got escapability,” Baldinger said. “I mean, he’s got what it takes. Now look, these guys only get measured by winning Super Bowls and how you play in January, ultimately. But still, I mean, for a guy that has just crossed the threshold of starting a full season, I think they’ve got something special there at that position.”