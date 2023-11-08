Schultz: 49ers beat out Ravens, Jaguars for DE Chase Young

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the splashes at the trade deadline, acquiring defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round compensatory selection.

Young, 24, has compiled five sacks in 2023, while posting career highs in areas such as pass-rush win rate in a contract year for the defensive end.

While the 49ers didn’t trade much in regards to value for Young, that doesn’t mean there weren’t other suitors for the defensive end’s services.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that two other teams were interested in Young at the deadline: the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars ultimately made one move at the deadline, acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings, while the Ravens stayed pat, instead rolling with free-agent acquisitions Kyle Van Noy and Jadaveon Clowney off the edge.

Young has already been listed as a starter for the 49ers on their unofficial depth chart, indicating that the defensive end will likely play a bigger role as he gets acclimated with his new organization.

Last week, following the move, I broke down the deal for Chase Young, pointing out the potential impact he could provide with the 49ers, as well as the cost for the defensive end, and why it isn’t as much as it seems.