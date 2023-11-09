Should we be concerned about Trent Williams?

After missing two consecutive games and a bye week, 49ers fans expected Trent Williams to be ready for Sunday at Jacksonville. While it is still possible for Williams to suit up, Kyle Shanahan wasn’t as confident as fans would have hoped at yesterday’s press conference.

Shanahan said of Williams’ injury and recovery:

“I think obviously there is. Just when he’s got a lot of history like that and stuff. It didn’t show up as a high [ankle] or anything like that. But when you’ve had that over your career, there’s a number of things. And it’s taken longer than expected to heal.”

Williams hasn’t practiced out of the bye, but he could today, which would put him on track for Sunday. The question becomes: is it time to worry about Williams?

There is no replacing Williams. The man is the best left tackle in the NFL and has been for essentially his entire career. The run game has suffered as a whole during the 49ers’ three-game skid, but running to the left side has been particularly troubling.

Jaylon Moore has been steady replacing the all-pro at left tackle. Through 133 snaps (56 run blocking, 77 pass blocking), PFF has graded Moore at 73.6 overall, 72.8 run blocking, and 68.5 pass blocking. Moore has allowed one QB hit, two hurries, and three pressures.

However, Williams’ athleticism has been missed in the run game. Shanahan uses Williams creatively to open up running lanes, which is one factor in the 49ers' scuffling run game during the losing streak.

Practice reports come out today, and Williams does have a chance to practice today and tomorrow, but if he misses another week, is it time to worry about Williams?

What are your thoughts? Can the 49ers survive another week without him and leave Jacksonville with a victory?