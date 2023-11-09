Injury updates: Trent Williams returns to practice

Trent Williams has not played in a game since October 15, when he suffered an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns. It’s been nearly a month since the 49ers had their All-Pro left tackle.

San Francisco’s head coach Kyle Shanahan not so subtly hinted at Williams’ ankle injury being more severe than the original diagnosis of a low-ankle sprain on Wednesday. Add in the other ankle injuries Williams has sustained during his career, and that’s why he’s been out for multiple games.

Williams appears to be trending in the right direction. On Thursday, Williams practiced for the first time this week.

#49ers OT Trent Williams (ankle) IS in uniform and participating in early open portion of Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/ADjWAImX46 — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 9, 2023

Williams will likely push himself during Thursday’s practice session to see if he can make the trip to Jacksonville with the mindset that he’ll play.

Williams being in uniform is a positive development for a 49ers offense that’s predicated on running behind its left tackle. Trent will have media availability either Thursday or Friday, so we’ll get a better idea of how he’s feeling then.

It’s a safe assumption that Williams will be listed as questionable on the injury report, and probably even limited in today’s practice. But, as John Lynch said before the bye week, Williams is a player the team will wait all the way up to 90 minutes before kick off to determine whether he can go or not.