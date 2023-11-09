Is Week 10 vs. the Jaguars a must-win game for the 49ers?

Fresh off their bye week, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, looking to get their season back on track after three consecutive losses.

In doing so, the 49ers will debut their new defensive end Chase Young, whom they acquired from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline for a compensatory third-round pick.

Now, with Young in the fold and a full week to break down the issues, how do the 49ers right the ship coming out of the bye week?

In our latest podcast episode, we discussed Brock Purdy’s issues during the 49ers losses, Steve Wilks’s move to the booth, and looked ahead to the Jacksonville Jaguars contest, which could be deemed as a must-win for the 49ers, given their recent slide.

The video for the show is embedded above, while the audio is available below.

You can listen to The Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.