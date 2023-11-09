Bears vs. Panthers TNF Thread: Lowest scoring primetime game of the year?

The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10’s Thursday Night Football matchup in a game between two of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

The Panthers, standing at 1-7 this season, have struggled significantly with rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm, most recently losing to the Gardner Minshew-led Colts in Week 9.

The Bears, on the other hand, are coming off a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, dropping them to 2-7 on the season.

There are some key injuries on both sides as defensive end Brian Burns, cornerback C.J. Henderson, and receivers DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, are all out for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Bears will be without quarterback Justin Fields for the fourth consecutive week, while guard Nate Davis and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will also not be available.

DraftKings Sportsbook places the Bears as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 38 points for the game in what is expected to be a low-scoring game.

This will be the first time that the two sides meet since their massive trade prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Panthers sent top wideout D.J. Moore and a bevy of first-round picks for the No. 1 selection and the rights to draft quarterback Bryce Young.

Which side will prevail on Thursday?