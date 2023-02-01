Report: Texans request Bobby Slowik for OC; have interest in Cory Undlin as their DC

The Houston Texans officially hired 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Monday to fill their head coaching vacancy. Aaron Wilson, who covers the Texans, tweeted Houston’s potential staff additions include 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the report that the Texans requested to interview Slowik.

Slowik, 35, has spent ten seasons in the NFL. This was his first year as the team’s passing game coordinator. He was the offensive passing game specialist in 2021 before spending two seasons as an offensive assistant from 2019-20.

Kyle Shanahan usually makes is coaches work on both sides of the ball, which explains why his assistants have so much success. Slowik served as the Niners defensive quality control coach from 2017-18, and spent three seasons on the defensive side of the ball in Washington.

Per Wilson, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek may remain in San Francisco. Kocurek has stated in several interviews that he is content with being a position coach. But I wondered if that would change if the right opportunity presents itself. Kocurek was born in Texas and went to college at Texas Tech.

Later on Tuesday evening, Wilson said the Texans have interest in Cory Undlin, who is the 49ers passing game specialist/secondary coach. Undlin has previous experience as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.