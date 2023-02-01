Golden Nuggets: Congrats and farewell to DeMeco Ryans

“Under Ryans this season, the 49ers defense allowed 16.4 points per game — the best mark in the NFL. The unit also posted the best defensive DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.”

“Purdy and the Niners hope he will be able to have a surgical UCL repair augmented with an InternalBrace to help reinforce the ligament as it heals. The timeline for recovery from that operation — as opposed to Tommy John surgery, which entails full reconstruction with a tendon graft — would allow Purdy to be back in about six months.”

“The former NFL safety is considered an up-and-coming coach. He served as the Commanders’ defensive backs coach under Ron Rivera for the past three seasons and was recently hired by the Titans to be their passing game coordinator. [Chris] Harris, 40, began as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 before moving to Washington in 2020. He’s been considered for defensive coordinator positions the past two years.”

“To keep his arm in shape, [Lance] initially threw from a kneeling position, then two weeks ago began throwing while standing up. The next step is to put on cleats and truly start to push off from the injured leg.”

“When the 49ers were preparing for Dallas in the playoffs, they watched the film of the Cowboys’ first-round matchup against the Bucs...Nobody with the 49ers was yearning for the Tampa Bay quarterback they watched on film over the rookie they already had at that position.”

“The 49ers are also planning to speak with former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks, 53, who also was the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018. The 49ers also have requested to speak with Washingtondefensive backs coach Chris Harris, 40, a former safety who had a nine-year NFL career.”

“UCL injuries are far more common in baseball pitchers than quarterbacks. Purdy noted that his dad, Shawn, a pitcher who spent eight seasons in the minor leagues, was reaching out to trainers he knows in the “baseball world” to get information.”

“I’m going to pick Lance,” Kimes said on ESPN’s First Take. “Not because I think it’s necessarily what they should do or even what people in San Francisco want to do, but it seems the most plausible of the three [options] because of health, cap space, and the amount of investment they’ve already sunk into him.”

“It’s a young man’s game,” Brian Baldinger explained Tuesday morning on 97.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast. “And I’m not here to knock Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady if they want to keep playing. Keep playing. But I just don’t want to build my team with a 40 or a 46-year-old quarterback. I just don’t. I don’t care if it’s a one-year rental. I want to sustain excellence.”

“Undlin has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, first as a defensive coaching assistant with the Patriots during the 2004 season and second as a defensive backs coach with the Eagles during the 2017 season.”