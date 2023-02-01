Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

Last week, when asked whether he’d retire this offseason, Tom Brady said, “If I Knew What I Was Gonna F***ing Do, I’d Have Already F***ing Done It.” That video surfaced on Jan. 24.

A week later, Brady posted a video first thing in the morning announcing his retirement:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

There will be no Bay Area homecoming for what many consider the greatest QB of all-time.

According to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, one 49ers player said, “if he wants to play, isn’t this the team he’d want to play for?” unprompted. If anything, that speaks to how players feel about Brady, despite his age. It’s Tom Brady. We’re talking abut a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP, who has also won the NFL’s MVP three times.

But Brady’s message is clear. He’s retiring for good this time. And while some may have filed Brady to the 49ers as pure speculation, he was a free agent, making him an option for San Francisco.

This wasn’t going to be the first time Brady was linked to the Niners, but this was likely the closest both sides could make a deal happen.

Brady’s durability would’ve made him an attractive option for a team that’s been decimated by injuries all over, but especially at the quarterback position. Instead, the 45-year-old decided to hang his cleats up.