Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo returning in 2023: ‘No. I don’t see any scenario of that’

It’s time for both sides to have a fresh start

By Kyle Posey
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch had their end-of-year press conference Wednesday afternoon.

On the heels of Tom Brady retiring, Shanahan said he doesn’t envision the 49ers going out and signing a high-profile quarterback this offseason:

“I know we have two starters that we have on our team that we can win with. Because of that, you’re not too eager to go look around.”

Shanahan gave a vanilla answer regarding the type of quarterback the 49ers would look to add this offseason: “The best available that can fit into our structure of the team and the salary cap.”

One quarterback we can rule out is Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan said, “no, I don’t see any scenario of that” when asked if the 49ers would re-sign Jimmy.

There’s no debating that Garoppolo helped this franchise and contributed to its winning ways in recent seasons. But to go back to that well once again knowing Jimmy’s injury history is setting yourself up for failure.

We’re at the point of the relationship where both sides need a fresh start.

