NN Super Bowl predictions contest: Will Patrick Mahomes get his second ring?

The 49ers season may be over, but there’s one more game left this NFL season. After many months of predictions, there’s just one more game left to watch.

Kansas City over Eagles: The Eagles have an amazing team, but Kansas City is far more well rounded than it was the last time they were in the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes has presumably had even more time to heal up. At +105, it’s an easy pick. (Predicted offensive yards: 625)

Season record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Week 15: 8-8

Week 16: 10-6

Week 17: 6-9

Week 18: 11-5

Wild-card round: 6-0

Divisional round: 3-1

Conference championship: 2-0

Overall: 165-116-2

Here is the game to pick for this week’s contest. MAKE SURE TO INCLUDE A PREDICTION FOR THE TOTAL COMBINED OFFENSIVE YARDS FOR TIEBREAKER PURPOSES (time in Pacific):

Kansas City vs. Eagles, 3:30 PM