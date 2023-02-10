Golden Nuggets: Your 2022 Defensive Player of the Year... Nick Bosa

“There could be some question as to getting a hybrid surgery, which is reconstruction with the internal brace,” Purdy said. “So, we’re going into it thinking the repair with the internal brace for sure, but all the surgeons have said that and that’s what we’re hoping to get a six month recovery in and be ready for camp.”

“After a league-leading 18.5-sack season (with Samson Ebukam’s 5.0 sacks second on the team), Bosa was awarded Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night.”

“The 49ers had finally taken the lead over the Chargers midway through the fourth quarter of their game this past November. That’s when an NFL Films microphone captured star defensive end Nick Bosa entering his most natural element: closing time. That’s the stage of a football game during which the pass rush holds its biggest potential impact.”

“There will be competition because Brock’s gonna be out till training camp with his surgery. So it’s gonna be interesting. But when you find a guy like that, that can seamlessly jump in. I mean, I think it’s his job to lose.”

“In his first season as a regular starter, Brendel compared well with the team’s previous center, Alex Mack, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Mack was a better run blocker than Brendel, but Brendel gave up one fewer quarterback pressure — 14 vs. 15 — in exactly the same number of pass-protection snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

McGlinchey, meanwhile, was one of the team’s top run blockers but allowed the most quarterback pressures for the third time in his five seasons in San Francisco. The only years he didn’t lead the team in that category were in 2019 when he missed four games due to injury and last season when he missed nine. To be fair, Banks may have surpassed McGlinchey this season if he hadn’t missed a game due to an ankle injury. McGlinchey started all 20 games a season after suffering a torn quadriceps.”

“According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are reportedly hiring 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray to serve in the same role under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.”

“In his fourth year of eligibility and his second consecutive year being named among the 15 finalists, former linebacker Patrick Willis wasn’t among those named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.”