Texans hire 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke as their safety coach

Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke to coach their safety group.

Adegoke was in his first season as a 49ers defensive quality control coach, so he worked first-hand with DeMeco Ryans. In 2021, Adegoke as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan. He was also with the Wolverines from 2019-20. Prior to Michigan, Adegoke was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida. Adegoke played for Mississippi State from 2016-2018 as a safety, so he’ll know a thing or two about secondary play.

As Ryans continues to fill out his staff, you can’t help but wonder how many other coaches on the 49ers he’ll look to poach. But based on a report today, Bobby Slowik may not be going anywhere.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury interviewed for the Texans offensive coordinator position, so, perhaps, DeMeco is looking for experience on the offensive side, which may bode well for the Niners. We’ll continue to provide updates as more coaching hires occur.