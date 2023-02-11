Golden Nuggets: Still not over Patrick Willis getting snubbed again

“I think the Raiders are another team that’s a logical fit for Jimmy,” Pelissero said. “He’s got the connections there with Josh McDaniels and the GM Dave Zeigler. The teams you mentioned (Jets, Buccaneers) are certainly on that list.”

“Just think of the big picture here,” Kawakami said. “They saved the roster spot for him. They didn’t have to. They were waiting for him. They didn’t say he actually will be back, but they saved the roster spot for him. They could have activated somebody else. And you look back into history, he’s a guy who was good but continuously got hurt, and then they rely on him and he gets hurt, and then they rely on him and he gets hurt. I think that kind of built up....I’m just supposing, again, but again, me supposing it has not been knocked down by anybody, and there are people who will reach out and knock it down.”

“Curiously, the 49ers did not ink rookie linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a reserve/future deal immediately after the season like they did the other rookies on their practice squad. That might signal there’s something bigger in the works for McCrary-Ball, who was impressive in training camp. The 49ers could be eyeing him for an Al-Shaair-like role in 2023.”

““I’m really looking forward to seeing [RB] Ty Davis-Price,” Samuel told Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on NBC’s Fantasy Football Happy Hour, “how he approaches the offseason, how he’s going to approach this coming year with not having much time on the field this year.””

“According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach.”