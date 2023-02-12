Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

For those of you looking for information on how to watch the Super Bowl, even if it’s hate watching the Philadelphia Eagles, here’s how you can tune into tonight’s below.

Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)

Date: Sunday, February 13

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: State Farm Stadium

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Streaming: Fox will be making the game available for free to anyone in the US through its Fox Sports app without needing you to authenticate with a cable, streaming or satellite login.

Fox Sports has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox.

Odds: Eagles -1.5

Total: 51

Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points over Kansas City on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total on the game set at 51.

The Chiefs have scored at least 23 points in all but three games this season. That’s unlikely to change today, especially now that Patrick Mahomes had another week’s worth of rest.

The Eagles had a hiccup in Week 17 against the Saints, but when Jalen Hurts started, they scored at least 23 points in the same number of games as the Eagles.

Brandon Aiyuk’s comments come true by the end of the night: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24