Golden Nuggets: Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing against Trey Lance

“At the end of the day, both Trey and I, we want to win. We want to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco. We want to do whatever it takes,” Purdy told the AP Pro Football Podcast. “And, if that takes us competing and bring out the best during camp, so be it. Let’s do it. And so we’re both excited to get back after it this year. But first things first, we both have to get healthy.”

“That’s the number one characteristic Kyle looks for in quarterbacks, is can you process it? Because Kyle’s skill is he gets people open. There’s going to be people open. You just need to see it and know where the ball needs to go. That’s what he’s done every step along the way....That’s how Matt Ryan won the MVP playing for Kyle back in Atlanta, was once he got to year two, and it’s, ‘Listen, this is not your old offense. You’re not controlling everything at the line scrimmage. I will have the guy open. Be automatic.’ And Matt Ryan won the MVP playing like that.”

“I’ve had the chance to actually watch film with Steve Wilks ... now he’s out in the Bay Area, and that’s a great hire for a number of reasons,” Frelund said on Friday’s episode of “49ers Talk.” “One, players absolutely love playing for him.”