Texans hire 49ers assistant Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator. New head coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator elected to hire San Francisco’s former passing game coordinator after meeting with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

According to a couple of national media members, Slowik was pursued by multiple NFL teams, so the odds he was staying in the Bay Area seemed slim. Slowik, 35, was yet another bright young assistant on the 49ers coaching staff.

Despite his age, Slowik has worked in the NFL for a decade. He got his start as a video assistant in Washington before working with outside linebackers. Last season was Slowik’s first as the 49ers offensive passing game coordinator after two seasons as the offensive passing game specialist. Slowik also had titles of offensive assistant and defensive quality control coach.

We will see how Kyle Shanahan replaces yet another offensive mind. While nobody would argue that Shanahan is the brains behind the offensive operation, he continues to lose valuable and up-and-coming assistants. Brian Griese, Klay Kubiak, Brian Fleury seem like the top in-house options.