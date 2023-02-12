Do you care about the Super Bowl?

Football fans are passionate. 49ers fans are incredibly passionate. There has been a two-week-long discussion about which team deserves to play on Super Bowl Sunday. Unfortunately, the fact is, the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another discussion revolves around watching or not watching the Super Bowl out of protest or heartbreak. Emotions are understandably raw directly following the loss in Philadelphia. People share thoughts at the moment that tend to change course once emotions (and alcohol) from the game wear off.

Only one loss pushed me to decide whether I would watch the Super Bowl. That loss came to the New York Giants in the NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park. Following Kyle Williams’s second fumble in overtime and Lawrence Tynes’ game-winning field goal, I sat and stared at a blank TV screen for over 20 minutes.

Both of Williams’ fumbles resulted in the deciding points for the Giants. Having a trip to the Super Bowl lost on two turnovers and not because the opposing team was better is a bitter pill. Immediately following the game, I told my friends and family I would not be watching the Super Bowl.

In the days following the loss, I would inevitably change my mind. Sure, it was hard to hear the announcers discuss how the Giants made it to the Super Bowl, but I had a chance to spend time with my friends and family enjoying a tightly contested game.

The Super Bowl is a yearly event. Some would argue, it should be declared a holiday, with a day off from work following on Monday. It’s a time for people to catch up with each other and non-football fans to enjoy the spectacle.

Even when your team isn’t competing for the Lombardi trophy, there can be pleasure taken in the Super Bowl outcome. Yes, I’m speaking about the Seahawks failing at the one-yard line to lose the Super Bowl. Before Richard Sherman became a 49er, the look on his face when he realized the trophy wouldn’t come to Seattle was like a fireplace on the TV where I could warm my hands.

I get it 49ers fans, losing in the fashion that the team did is still tough to digest or make sense of, but it is what it is.

Tonight is a time to enjoy great food, and great company, and to root against either team.

Also, it is the last football game of the season.

Sit back and enjoy the game!