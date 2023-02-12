Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl thread: Mahomes wins another ring

This will be the final football game for what will seem like an entire year as we enter the offseason. Arguably the two best teams face off as the 16-win Kansas City Chiefs take on the 16-win Philadelphia Eagles in the most popular game in all sports.

The storylines are fun. History will be made as two Black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl. Jason and Travis Kelce are also the first brothers to play together in the Super Bowl. And we get Rihanna performing live for the first time in nearly four years.

I think we’re in for a higher-scoring game. Reports surfaced Sunday morning that Jalen Hurts was still ailing from an injured shoulder, but the Chiefs cannot stop the run and certainly won’t be able to stop Hurts on the ground.

On the flip side, I’d be surprised to see Patrick Mahomes and company score fewer than 30 points today. With a couple of weeks of rest, we’re primed for a vintage Mahomes performance that’ll feature a heavy dosage of Kelce through the air.

31-27, Chiefs. Enjoy the game, everyone.