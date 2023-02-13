Free agent profile: Daniel Brunskill is too valuable of a utility player to let walk

The 49ers head into the 2023 offseason with 25 players (21 unrestricted, four restricted) entering free agency. Throughout the offseason, we’ll highlight each player and their case.

Daniel Brunskill, OL, 29

The 49ers have found ways to get production from players who have been cast off by other organizations. Their finds in the trenches have turned into great moves, considering how small the financial investments are.

Arden Key, Kerry Hyder, Charles Omenihu, and others have contributed to the defensive line. Jake Brendel was a prime example in 2022 at center.

Daniel Brunskill is the equivalent of a utility player in baseball. After playing over 1,000 snaps in consecutive years for the 49ers, Brunksill began in 2022 dealing with an injury. Spencer Burford took over at right guard after a solid training camp.

Brunskill returned in Week 4 and began what can only be described as a rotation at right guard between Burford and Brunskill.

Burford struggled at times during his rookie year. Snaps varied between the two and felt like Kyle Shanahan went with the “hot hand” in certain games.

Shanahan is loyal to the players he trusts in every position. Brunskill’s real value is his ability to play each position on the line. Teams don’t have a player who can provide this luxury. Regardless of injury or poor play, Brunskill is ready at a moment’s notice.

Look no further than Week 17 in Las Vegas, Aaron Banks left the game with an injury, and Brunskill stepped in at left guard, playing 50 snaps. Banks would miss the next week against Arizona, and Brunskill contributed 62 more snaps.

Brunskill will have a market in free agency, but it won’t be a highly contested market. What Brunksill does isn’t flashy, but it’s valuable. The 49ers value his versatility and depth.

Brunskill received a raise in 2022 with a one-year deal tender assigned by the 49ers worth close to 2.5 million dollars.

Prediction:

The 49ers and Brunskill work out a two-year deal worth three to four million dollars each year.