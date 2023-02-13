 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 49ers have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024

Behind the Chiefs and the Bills

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes earned another Super Bowl title with a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. Now we’ll officially turn the page to the offseason.

But there’s been a plan in place that continues to help the Niners to be successful. I asked one of the coaches on the Niners that was recently hired away, and he said, “I’m looking forward to watching the Niners to continue to dominate. The 49ers are the gold standard as an organization. That will never change.”

Despite losing the Assistant Coach of the Year, the 49ers have the third-highest odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Chiefs +600
Bills +700
49ers +800
Bengals +900
Eagles +900
Cowboys +1400
Chargers +2200
Ravens +2200

Vegas knows about every uncertainty on the 49ers roster, yet, believes they’re one of the three best contenders in the NFL. Third feels correct, as the roster is where it needs to be, but it’s time for the quarterback to stay healthy.

Later on today, we’ll identify ways the 49ers can become a Super Bowl team.

