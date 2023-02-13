49ers re-sign LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one-year deal

The 49ers announced they’ve re-signed linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a standard one-year contract. This is the portion of the offseason where we’ll see a handful of reserve/future deals handed out, in addition to the players that finished the season on the practice squad.

McCrary-Ball was an undrafted free agent out of Indiana. He turns 24 this March. The 49ers trend has been to draft former safeties and transition them to linebacker. McCrary-Ball, at 214 pounds, is no different. He actually played cornerback with the Hoosiers.

During his Pro Day, McCrary-Ball ran a 4.51 40-yard dash with a 35” vertical and a 121” broad jump. Athleticism is where he excels at, meaning McCrary-Ball’s best chances of seeing the field is on special teams.

The 49ers have a couple of pending free agents in Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. It feels like a matter of when and not if as to when Al-Shaair will be a Texan. But if the 49ers lose either Al-Shaair or Flannigan-Fowles, they just re-signed their special teams replacement at linebacker, who will have a chance to compete for LB3.