Texans to hire 49ers assistant Cory Undlin as their defensive passing game coordinator

Two weeks ago, the Houston Texans reportedly had interest in Cory Undlin to be their defensive coordinator. Undlin is the 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach. He also has experience as a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

Houston ended up hiring Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, but that interview may have been to see whether Undlin would take on another role for the Texans. Sure enough, according to Aaron Wilson, the DeMeco Ryans and the Texans are expected to hire Undlin as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Undlin deserves credit for the development of the secondary this past season. Both Deommodore Lenoir and Talanoa Hufanga became better players, while Jimmie Ward had to learn a newish position and Tashaun Gipson had a career year.

The good news for the 49ers is that Steve Wilks’s background is defensive backs. He’ll likely bring in someone he is familiar with. The team could also choose to promote safeties coach Daniel Bullocks. Either way, there will be more changes and new faces on the defensive side of the ball with another departure.