Golden Nuggets: Nothing adds flavor like Philadelphia salt

“For their part, the 49ers acknowledge that the consistent quarterback injuries have made it difficult for them to get that sixth Lombardi Trophy, but they also know that Purdy and Lance represent their best current options. While acknowledging they will need to add another quarterback or two in some way, Shanahan said he wants “the best available that can fit into the structure of our team and the salary cap and all that.”

“Undlin did not come up through the ranks with Shanahan. He’s spent time all across the NFL, but came to the 49ers after a one-year stint as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator ended with him fired...He joined the 49ers as a pass game specialist and secondary coach in 2021. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that he was likely to get consideration from the 49ers for their defensive coordinator post before the team hired Steve Wilks.”

“Highly athletic edge defender with good size. [Clemson’s KJ] Henry has upfield burst, but he tends to be a face-up rusher and will need to improve his hand usage for more effective corner turns. He can be dynamic when twisting and blitzing as a moveable piece around the defensive front and he does a nice job of setting up a buttery smooth inside rush that is often too quick for tackles. He can dart and disrupt as a one-gapper with his hand in the ground but has more trouble than expected in setting firm edges as a run defender. Henry’s strengths and weaknesses are well-defined, with the upside to become a starter.”

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! “