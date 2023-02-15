Free agent profile: Emmanuel Moseley’s play has warranted a raise; a substantial one

The 49ers head into the 2023 offseason with 25 players (21 unrestricted, four restricted) entering free agency. Throughout the offseason, we’ll highlight each player and their case.

Today, we look at one of the most prominent positions in the NFL and a player the Niners might value more than the market.

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, 26

Emmanuel Moseley’s rise from an undrafted free agent to a highly sought-after free agent is a remarkable story. You’d have to go back to Week 5 in 2019 against Cleveland on Monday Night Football was the first time Moseley saw extended action with 46 snaps.

He responded with one catch allowed on three targets. Being counted on down the stretch and during the playoffs can be overwhelming for a rookie. Not for Moseley.

The 2020 was a season to forget for everyone. Moseley dealt with injuries that cost him multiple games, but quietly allowed one or fewer catches in four of his final five games.

Moseley put together a fantastic 2021 season while being thrust into the CB1 role after Jason Verrett suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. E-Man allowed only 45 receptions on 74 targets and one touchdown over 495 coverage snaps — a figure that’s tough not to be impressed with.

During training camp this season, Moseley looked like a player ready to take another step. Consistently blanketing receivers and playing with confidence day after day was a sure sign for things to come during the season.

Playing opposite Mooney Ward, Moseley continued his upward trend of play. Unfortunately, Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Carolina that would cost him the season.

Season-ending injuries are crushing. Suffering a season-ending injury in a contract year is even worse. Moseley seems to be on track to return on time next season. John Lynch said Moseley was working out at the facility during the teams’ final press conference.

So, what happens now? Moseley signed a two-year, $9.384 million dollar contract extension on March 12, 2021. That deal ranked 403rd in the NFL and 42nd among cornerbacks, according to Spotrac.

The bottom line, Moseley’s play has warranted a raise. A substantial one, in my opinion. Moseley will be 27 at the start of the 2023 season. Mooney Ward is a prime example of someone who went undrafted and played himself into a payday.

With the amount of pass-catching threats littered across the NFL, coverage is paramount. Moseley will be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

Prediction:

Spotrac currently has Moseley’s market value (based on age, contract status, and statistical production) at 16.6 million per year. Given Deommodore Lenoir’s growth during the playoffs and Steve Wilks entering as DC, it appears Moseley is headed to a well-deserved payday. Unfortunately, that payday will probably exceed what the 49ers had in mind.