Trey Lance discusses his arm fatigue and how he ‘found out’ he was going to the Titans

Trey Lance joined his former quarterback coach Quincy Avery on Quincy’s live radio show Thursday morning. The two discussed everything from coming into the league into 2021 to what it feels like to lose your job to injury and support your teammates throughout.

Arm fatigue

Remember the whole arm fatigue comments surrounding Lance last summer? Lance put those comments into context. Avery led with, “coming from your last year of college football to your rookie season, you will throw a football more than you will every throw a football in your life. This is the only time you do not get a break.”

Quincy said a lot of NFL guys don’t start to throw from either march or April. Here’s Trey’s answer:

I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So, I started getting the ball back in May. So, I threw from May 2020. All the way through that year. Draft prep. Then the next April. So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight. Then go through that whole season through the next January.

So, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Maybe a week off in there. I don’t know if I took a whole week that whole time. But through that whole season, I threw for 20 months straight.”

Avery said him and Lance had the longest draft prep, and “I don’t think anybody can compare anything to that.”

Throwing three times a week is unheard of for quarterbacks. There’s generally some type of break or build up as you work your way through specific phases.

Off to the Titans?

When Ran Carthon was named the Titan's general manager, Lance showed his support on Instagram. Naturally, the internet felt like that was his way of asking out. Trey clarified his post after acknowledging he does not spend a lot of time on social media.

“For me, I just want to support guys. This whole season I was more of a 49ers fan page than anything. Ray-Ray’s got a cool outfit. Azeez’s got a cool video. Fred..whatever it was. Me and Ran got close. He’d bring his boys in and I’d talk to his kids. For me that was huge. It was like a shining light. Just getting to know someone’s family like that. I was super happy for him. The fingers crossed emoji wasn’t like, ‘cross my fingers emoji, I want to be a Tennessee Titan.’ I love it here. I don’t want to be anywhere else. That’s my #1 used emoji too. Kyle [Shanahan] told me the next morning, because we had an install meeting, Kyle asked me, ‘have you seen everything? People say you’re going to the Titans and stuff.’ I go, ‘what are you talking about?’ And he goes, ‘I just saw it. People are talking crazy. They don’t know what they’re talking about. I just thought it was funny.’ He was the one who told me about it. I didn’t see anything.”

Fans get upset when players wear LA hats, so it’s not surprising to see them misinterpret or overreact to an emoji.

Lance loves being a 49er. I refuse to believe Shanahan has given up on the player he’s heavily invested in. I’m also in the belief Trey has the skill set to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.