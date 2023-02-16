Report: 49ers are hiring Klint Kubiak to “top role” on Kyle Shanahan’s offensive staff

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 49ers have hired former Vikings offensive coordinator and, most recently, Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak to a “top” role on the offensive staff.

Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak, whose ties to the Shanahan family date back nearly 30 years. The elder Kubiak was the 49ers quarterbacks coach during the 1994 season and was the offensive coordinator from 1995-2005 under Mike Shanahan with the Denver Broncos.

Klint Kubiak brings nearly a decades worth of experience coaching at the NFL level, getting his start as an offensive quality control coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, followed by stints with Denver and Minnesota again in a variety of different roles that include quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Kirk Cousins had a Pro Bowl season with Kubiak as his quarterbacks coach in 2019 and Minnesota posted a top 12 offense with Kubiak in the offensive coordinator spot during the 2021 season.

Kubiak’s most recent stop was in Denver as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the 2022 season. Kubiak also handled play calling duties for the Broncos during a six week stretch from week 11 to week 16.

Kubiak is the oldest of three brothers, and now joins his younger brother Klay, who has been on the 49ers staff for two seasons. One as a defensive quality control coach, and most recently as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Kubiak brings a wealth of experience to an already loaded brain trust on the offensive side of the ball in San Francisco. The added bonus is that given the relationship between the Kubiak and Shanahan families over the years, it also likely provides Shanahan with a familiar and trustworthy staff member to lean on.