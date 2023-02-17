Golden Nuggets: If you have two Kubiaks... you have none

“Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida: If 49ers’ D-line coach Kris Kocurek believes he can work with Dexter’s 6-foot-6 frame to develop a capable interior pass rusher, this Florida product might get a look. Dexter recorded only two sacks this past season but he is athletically skilled. A diving interception was part of his resume.”

“Slowik was the team’s offensive passing game coordinator. Klint Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos last season, and spent the three previous years with the Minnesota Vikings as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He will likely be given a coordinator title.”

“I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So, I threw from May, 2020, all the way through that year, draft prep. Got drafted the next April. So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight. Then go through that whole season through the next January....So, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Probably a week off in there. I don’t know if I took a whole week between that whole time. But through that whole season, I threw for probably 20 months straight at least three times a week.”

“My anticipation is that, of this free agent class of the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo will get the most money average per year and then No. 2 will be Mike McGlinchey. We’re talking $14, 15, 16 million a year.”

“In order to get Samuel — in a hypothetical scenario where the 49ers are willing to trade him — the Patriots would likely have to give up significant draft capital, including multiple high draft picks. The Titans traded A.J. Brown last offseason to the Eagles for a first and a third rounder.”