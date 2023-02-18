Golden Nuggets: Many sleeps away from 49er football

“[OL Olusegun] Oluwatimi started a whopping 49 games at center during his career with the University of Virginia and Michigan. He also saw time at both guard spots in one game with the Cavaliers. In his final year and his lone season with the Wolverines he won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country. The 49ers could at least use some competition at center, although they could be looking for a starter if they lose Jake Brendel in free agency. Oluwatimi has enough experience to conceivably start and be a long-term option for San Francisco.”

“They haven’t spent a Day 1 or 2 selection on a tight end since taking Vance McDonald in the second round in 2013. This year, several good ones, including Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker, Clemson’s Davis Allen, Alabama’s Cameron Latu and Purdue’s Payne Durham, should be available late in the third round.”

“Given their stacked roster, it’s likely the 49ers, who went 13-4 and reached the NFC Championship Game this season, won’t use all 10 picks. That is, they won’t have 10 roster spots to fill and could package picks to trade up in the draft.”

“They’re not going to go out and get a quarterback where they have to give much guaranteed money to at all,” Maiocco said. “They’re not going to bring in a veteran guy that’s going to be competing for a starting job.”