Golden Nuggets: Guess my invite to Cabo with the guys got lost in the mail again

“The Saints’ ultra-gifted Marcus Davenport is viewed as the top free-agent edge rusher despite just 0.5 sacks in 15 games in 2022...A lower cost (but still pricey) option is Yannick Ngakoue, 27, whose subpar performance as a run defender partly explains why he has played for five teams in seven NFL seasons and is expected to be available. However, Ngakoue has been a model of durability, playing in 110 of 114 career games, and productivity: He has averaged 9.3 sacks per year, never posting fewer than eight in a season.”

“I checked in with somebody who would absolutely know on this, and they said, ‘A) We’re not trading him and B) They haven’t called,’” Breer said via NBC Sports Boston. “So wherever this is, it hasn’t gotten to the Niners’ desks. This isn’t something that’s been on the table for them at all.”

“The range of players San Francisco could conceivably select is enormous, so we’re going to keep track of which players go to them in three-round mocks. That’ll give us (and you, reader) a better idea of which names to keep an eye on as the draft draws closer.”

“Lance is well liked and works his tail off. He’s not as skilled a runner as the Niners had hoped, but he’s a big, strong athlete. The question really is whether he can improve as a passer—he’s not that natural of a thrower of the ball. But Jalen Hurts wasn’t, either, and he developed, so it can happen. And if Lance, through his work with his personal coaches, comes back a different quarterback in the spring and lights up OTAs, then I think the Niners would be thrilled.”