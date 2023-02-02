Golden Nuggets: A lot to figure out

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch held their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Shanahan did acknowledge that the Niners will need to add another quarterback in some way, but he didn’t sound as if he and the 49ers will go hunting for a big name at the position.”

“Only Williams knows what his future holds, but the vibe of his statement felt less like he was immediately considering retirement and more like he was exhausted and expressing the perspective of being in a grueling profession for more than a decade.”

“So how do we explain Shanahan’s certainty on Purdy and Lance? I think Shanahan was feeling a bit hemmed in, not by the questions but by his lack of options currently. He doesn’t have a real answer right now, so he gave his sharpest thoughts, which may or may not still be true in a few weeks.”

“When they look back on the season, on what they could’ve done to change this fate, several players identified getting off to a faster start as a tangible thing. The 49ers starting 3-4 cost them home-field advantage. It’s why they were in Philadelphia, playing their third playoff game in as many weeks — and 12th straight week of games since their Week 9 bye. Last season, the NFC Championship Game was their 15th straight week playing. In 2019, they played 13 straight weeks to close the season but earned the bye in the first round of the playoffs as the top seed. They cruised to the Super Bowl that season.”

“Said Shanahan: “That was the coolest thing for me to hear about — that once three months is over, they start the rehab of just building the arm back slowly. … At six months, he is the same dude and full go. So that was the most encouraging part that I heard.”

“Purdy said he’s getting a second opinion and looking at a multitude of options. Lynch acknowledged that, then all but confirmed he’ll undergo the same procedure as former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, who became the first quarterback in the NFL to have an internal brace installed in his elbow. That’s what Purdy’s likely looking at.”

“An extension for McGlinchey might cost the 49ers more annually than that. Thirty-year-old Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein, a slightly older player with comparable pass- and run-blocking metrics to McGlinchey’s, signed a three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million a few months ago. That came out to an average annual value of $11.5 million per year, which might serve as a starting point for the 49ers’ negotiations with McGlinchey.”

“I said, ‘Hey Coach Kyle, put me back at my position. I want to play safety,’ ” Ward said. “He looked back and was like, ‘What do you want to do, dude? Do you want to ride the bench?’