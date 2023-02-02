Report: The 49ers have considered promoting Kris Kocurek to defensive coordinator

Josina Anderson tweeted that the 49ers continue to evaluate candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position. Former Panthers' interim coach Steve Wilks and Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris are at the top of the list, but Anderson name-dropped 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Kocurek has been on record multiple times saying he has no interest in becoming a defensive coordinator:

“D-Line is my passion. When I was younger, conceptually, I always wanted to know what’s going on in the defense so I can see where breakdowns happen, who was in their gaps, and what coverages. But my eyes are always drawn back to the front. When I was younger, my first three or four years in the league, I was taking notes on coverages but I was watching the D-Line. It’s something that I’ve always had a passion for and it’s something I don’t see changing.”

Football is fluid. Life is fluid. Kocurek could be looking for new challenges. That’s why I thought he might be a candidate for the Texans defensive coordinator job, given that he was born in Texas and went to college at Texas Tech.

Kocurek is widely regarded as one of, if not the best defensive line coach in the NFL. The production he’s gotten out of free agents the 49ers have signed to one-year minimum contracts, rivals anybody.

Assuming Nick Bosa wins Defensive Player of the Year, what left will Kocurek have to prove as a positional coach? Promoting Kocurek is also one way to ensure he stays in the building for the foreseeable future.