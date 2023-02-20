Golden Nuggets: DeMeco Ryans ‘easily’ considered one of the best coaching hires

NFL rumors: Javon Kinlaw fifth-year option unlikely to be picked up by 49ers

“I’ll simplify this: The Chiefs have the best QB in the league, and the 49ers have the best roster when examining the non-QB players in place,” Yates writes.”

“The 49ers have this feeling of unfinished business,” Schrager said. “I feel like the 49ers feel like they still belong in the Super Bowl. And you heard that all Super Bowl week, from everyone. ... Niners are out for blood.”

“Ryans led the NFL’s top-ranked defense in yards and points allowed last season. Aside from the 49ers’ waves of talent, a coach whose team played against them last season said Ryans does a good job of putting his players in positions to be successful....Their scheme wasn’t overly complicated, but they were well coached and good at what they were instructed to do. Ryans understood how opposing offenses would try to beat their coverages, so they spent the practice week just repping against those route concepts over and over again. They were afforded that time because they were so comfortable with their system in the early going.”

“That said, veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston still has a niche role in the league as a situational player who can be a part of a quality rotation, and that’s what San Francisco has employed for years now behind Bosa.”

“That was a shot play, and every team has tight ends block pass rushers. That’s not uncommon,” Cosell told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan for the latest episode of “49ers Talk.” “Now, because the result of that play was obviously not only negative in terms of a sack or whatever it was, but a potential loss of a season for Brock Purdy ... That’s easy to rip.”

After another injury-riddled campaign paired with mixed results on the field when healthy, Kinlaw’s long-term future in San Francisco reportedly is in jeopardy.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi wrote last week the 49ers are “unlikely” to pick up the fifth-year option on Kinlaw’s rookie contract.

That would mean next season — Kinlaw’s fourth in the league since being selected No. 14 overall by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft — would be the last on his rookie contract. Kinlaw would be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

NFL teams have until the May 1 deadline to decide whether or not to exercise fifth-year options on first-round picks from the 2020 draft class.