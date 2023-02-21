The Raiders are the betting favorites to sign Jimmy Garoppolo during free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to start games in the NFL, so long as the quarterback landscape looks as bleak as it does today.

Garoppolo battled injuries throughout his 49er tenure, but when you look around the NFL, 41 quarterbacks took at least 20 percent of their team’s drop backs this past season.

Aaron Rodgers will be priority No. 1 this offseason, while Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Daniel Jones will all play second fiddle to the current Green Bay Packer. QB3 isn’t so bad when you consider a handful of teams needs a signal-caller.

Adam Thompson of Bookies.com created odds for Jimmy Garoppolo’s next team, and he predicts Garoppolo to land in Sin City next season. Below is the list of teams, followed by the odds and implied probability.

Raiders - Odds: +225 Implied Probability: 30.8%

Jets - +300/25%

Seahawks - +450/18.2%

The Field - +700/12.5%

Texans - +750/11.8%

Buccaneers - +900/10%

Colts - +1500/6.3%

Panthers - +2000/4.8%

The Raiders are a popular team given how former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is now the head coach in Las Vegas. The Raiders have over $48.3 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, so overpaying for a quarterback isn’t out of the question if negotiations get there.

Before the playoffs started, Dan Patrick and Albert Breer shared that their sources believed Jimmy G was a more viable option than Tom Brady:

“They’re looking at the idea of studying Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s what Derek Carr was up against the last couple of months. Carr was thrown into a de facto competition with Garoppolo and Brady. It's ‘can we do better? Is there something we can do to get better at the position?’”

Breer said the Raiders signing Garoppolo would be like when the Chiefs signed Alex Smith. The thought is that Jimmy could help Vegas compete for three to five years while they look for the next guy.

This wouldn’t be the first time McDaniels has been rumored to pursue Garoppolo:

Report: One Team Believes Josh McDaniels Could Pursue Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo Upon Taking HC Job https://t.co/6csnVeoGJ0 #NFL pic.twitter.com/66OQy4Oawu — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 6, 2017

If the Jets miss out on Rodgers, Garoppolo makes sense. Would Seattle really move on from Geno to sign Jimmy? That’d be a surprise given how last year went for both.

I’m more interested in seeing the kind of contract Garoppolo commands. It’s much different this time around, despite coming off a season-ending injury again. Jimmy will be healthy enough to compete during whatever team’s offseason program and OTAs.