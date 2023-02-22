49ers draft a center, safety, and wide receiver in the latest 3-round mock draft

We almost made it to March without a mock draft, but the NFL Combine is in a week, and we should begin to get familiar with some of the names the 49ers might be interested in.

San Francisco doesn’t own a pick until the end of the third round, but they’ll have three picks in four selections. There’s always a chance the team trades up to a higher spot if a player they covet falls, but quantity has paid off for the Niners in recent drafts.

In this recent three-round mock draft, the 49ers address a couple of needs and go back to the wide receiver well.

It’s unclear how the 49ers feel about Jake Brendel, at least to those of us on the outside. Nick Zakelj could be another prospect in the waiting, ala Aaron Banks, but he was a Day 3 pick.

He also won the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the best center. Tyler Linderbaum and Landon Dickerson, two starters in the NFL and early round picks, were the previous two winners

The 6’3, 307-pounder was also a consensus first team All-American. Oluwatimi’s experience could be something the 49ers covet. The graduate transfer started all 14 games for Michigan in 2022, and started each game at Virginia in both 2020 and 2021.

Positional versatility is another trait the Niners seem to value. In 2019, Oluwatimi had 13 starts at center, and played both guard positions in the one game he didn’t start.

101. San Francisco 49ers | Boise State S JL Skinner

One of the underrated storylines this offseason will be how the 49ers address their need at safety. Jimmie Ward wants top safety money, which isn’t something the Niners are interested in paying him.

Tashaun Gipson is a free agent. There aren’t any in-house replacements behind those two, especially since Tarvarius Moore has battled injuries going on two years.

There are anywhere between eight and nine safeties projected to go in the top-100 picks. Some fall right where the 49ers are selecting, while the top safeties figure to be long gone.

Skinner started 24 games at safety for Boise State. He had six interceptions during the previous two seasons while allowing three touchdowns. Skinner is 6’4, 220 pounds, but is on the thinner side and lacks top-tier speed.

But there’s no arguing about his competitiveness and how he’s a willing tackler near the line of scrimmage. That’s probably where he’s better suited, which may not make him a great fit for the 49ers.

102. San Francisco 49ers | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

I can’t imagine wide receiver being a popular pick, but the 6’5 Perry would give Trey Lance or Brock Purdy a red zone threat. After Perry was a Blitenikoff semifinalist in 2021 after being named first team all-ACC thanks to setting the single season record with 15 touchdowns, he followed that up in 2022 with a 1,096 yard season and 11 touchdowns.

Separation isn’t his strength, and Perry can struggle with a jam, but he makes difficult catches look routine and, as you’d imagine at his height, has a tremendous wingspan and can make the acrobatic catch.

Drafting a receiver in this slot a season after you took Danny Gray may lead some to believe Brandon Aiyuk is on the way out, but this would be a Jauan Jennings replacement and Perry would duke it out with Gray for the WR3 spot.