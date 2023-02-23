The 5 best 49ers games in 2022: CMC puts on a show at SoFi

The 49ers were involved in fun matchups throughout 2022. We’ll discuss the five best. Here’s number four.

Week 8, @ Los Angeles Rams, 31-14

The 49ers took a page from the Rams’ playbook and made a splash trade for an impact player during the season. Week 7 saw Christian McCaffrey make his 49ers debut, but he was on a limited snap count against Kansas City. However, McCaffrey’s impact was clear with his small snap share.

Like a kid with a shiny new toy, Kyle Shanahan unleashed McCaffrey fully, and it was a sight to see. The result was the second 30-point outing for the 49ers on the season against the hated Rams. McCaffrey stuffed the stat sheet with a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown.

Twenty-seven touches for McCaffrey (including the passing touchdown) would be the deciding factor in the win. The offense looked efficient with McCaffrey as the new check-down option and difference-maker.

The Rams jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and would lead at halftime 14-10. That would conclude the scoring for the Rams, as the 49ers rattled off 21 unanswered points to roll 31-14.

As impressive as the play design was for the McCaffrey touchdown pass, McCaffrey’s touchdown reception was the play of the day. As the last option in the progression for Jimmy Garoppolo, McCaffrey realized his QB was in trouble and bolted to the back pylon. Garoppolo put the football in the air, and McCaffrey performed his best Michael Jordan impression. In the NBA, players posterize other players with a dunk. This play was as close as it comes in terms of a poster moment for a player.

McCaffrey punctuated his day with a rushing touchdown with 12:07 left in the fourth quarter. Anyone unclear about what McCaffrey offered this offense understood his impact after this win. In the city of stars, McCaffrey was the biggest star.