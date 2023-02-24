Golden Nuggets: Start your weekend with a fresh Tom Brady rumor

“Nothing can be ruled out at this point,” Florio concluded. “Especially if the 49ers become persistent in their efforts to bring Brady home. And if Brady realizes that, with Patrick Mahomes possibly ready to make a run at seven, it could be wise to try to get No. 8.”

“49ers general manager John Lynch will speak to reporters at the NFL combine on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:00am Pacific Time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t scheduled to speak, most likely because he won’t be in attendance.”

“As far as the draft, every team, including the 49ers, will be looking to land this year’s version of Purdy. Fresno State’s Jake Haener has drawn plenty of comparisons, with one longtime evaluator saying he’s “the same guy” as Purdy. Others who have Purdy-like traits include TCU’s Max Duggan, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.”

“While he flashed some pass rushing ability, his athleticism really stands out on tape. He looks fluid in coverage and gets sideline to sideline – both keys for LBs in San Francisco’s defense.”

“It does not factor in future potential and, unlike Pro Football Focus’ annual awards, includes postseason play.”

“And so I realize it’s unfortunate for Trey Lance, and it’s just the weirdest quarterback situation. I’ve never seen, in a six- or seven-year period, a team hopscotch from one quarterback to another, seemingly having it solved so many times, and it still isn’t solved. But if I were them, I’d play Purdy.”