49ers re-sign long snapper Taybor Pepper

Taybor Pepper posted to his Twitter and Instagram that the 49ers re-signed him to a three-year contract extension that included $1.5 million guaranteed at signing. That’s quite the upgrade from Pepper’s previous contract where he was guaranteed $220,000.

Here’s the celebratory video on Pepper’s Twitter:

Pepper is a popular figure on social media as he engages with fans and has an ideal sense of humor.

Pepper joined the 49ers midway through the 2020 COVID-19 season. This past year, he finished the second year of his two-year contract. Pepper will enter his sixth NFL season.

Pepper’s story is cool, as he’s made the most of his opportunities. It wasn’t until Kyle Nelson had a few botched snaps to the point where Kyle Shanahan had no choice but to make a switch at long snapper. Since then, we have yet to mention or complain about the snapping on special teams.

Now, the question will be whether Pepper is snapping to Robbie Gould in 2023?