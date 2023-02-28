Golden Nuggets: What juicy rumors might emerge from the NFL Combine?

“How about Central Michigan’s Thomas Incoom? The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder exploded to 11 1/2 sacks over his recently concluded senior season. He looks to have a nice burst off the ball and very long arms, both traits that 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could absolutely work with opposite Bosa.”

“Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry is the only player who appears more than once between the mock drafts. The 6-foot-5 and 206-pound wideout surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons, accruing 2,389 total yards and 26 total touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch during his 2021 and 2022 campaigns.”

“We don’t know what Purdy is going to be in ‘23, but we’ll just do a year of Brady, and then we can go back to our model with [the] quarterback on a rookie deal and build around him,” Mike Silver told Colin Cowherd on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “I think, if you’re the Niners, you ask Brady again. I think you let the dust settle for a while.”

“Certainly, there’s no set formula for how to rank these players, so there’s some subjectivity to this list. But factors like age, production, health and potential all played a role in how we determined the order.”

“There is a possibility that the league will reinstate the rule, even if it is just for the playoffs. Ari Meirov notes that a rule change would potentially add a 47th player on game days and not necessarily force teams to designate one of their 46 active players as the emergency quarterback.”