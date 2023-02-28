The 5 best 49ers games of 2022: The 49ers complete the three game sweep over Seattle

The 49ers were involved in fun matchups throughout 2022. We’ll discuss the five best. Here’s number two:

January 14th, 2023, Wild Card Round vs. Seattle, 41-23

Number three on the list was the victory on Thursday Night Football in Seattle for the NFC West championship. Number two is the 49ers, completing the three-game sweep of the Seahawks.

This game was more competitive, especially after the first half. Kenneth Walker scored on a seven-yard run with 13:14 left in the second quarter, after Christian McCaffrey scored on a three-yard reception to bring the score to 10-7.

After a Robbie Gould field goal gave the 49ers a 13-7 lead, Geno Smith unleashed a deep ball to D.K. Metcalf with Charvarius Ward in coverage for a 50-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 14-13 lead, and an uneasiness reverberated in Levi’s Stadium.

There was a discussion surrounding teams winning three games in the same season against one opponent. Also, this was Brock Purdy’s first playoff start. Plus, let’s not forget Seattle’s history of improbable wins over the 49ers.

Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal with 13 seconds left, which should have been the final score of the half. Well, after a Jimmie Ward penalty, Jason Myers connected from 56 yards at the buzzer, and Seattle led at the half, 17-16.

In the previous two meetings, Seattle scored 20 points combined. Seattle and Pete Carroll ran off the field as his team had just won the game. That would be the final score from the Seahawks until 1:48 left in the game.

The 49ers’ offense rattled off 25 unanswered points. Purdy came alive in the second half and nearly had an improbable touchdown that fell incomplete, intended for Brandon Aiyuk.

Deebo Samuel returned to form with a 74-yard touchdown reception and was a part of the pivotal play that ignited the team and Kyle Shanahan. Johnathan Abram twisted Samuel’s ankle during a tackle in what appeared to be a dirty move. Shanahan was irate and even walked in between both teams on the field.

Shanahan spoke about how that play motivated the team further. Just another example of the culture and comradery in this locker room.

In a year in which the 49ers won the NFC West championship in Seattle, eliminating their divisional rivals was extra sweet. Purdy won his first playoff game, and the 49ers had to be patient for their next opponent.