Brock Purdy still has swelling in his elbow from the NFC Championship game

49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon and provided some updates regarding the 49ers. Lynch said Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Meister in Arizona this week, and Purdy could have elbow surgery as early as next week if all goes well.

Lynch gave Dr. Meister credit for making a difficult decision to hold off on surgery. John added that Purdy still has swelling from his elbow during the NFC Championship game: “When you have all the swelling and stiffness out, that’s when you have the best outcome.”

The longer this drags out for Purdy, the less likely it is he’ll be available for the start of the regular season. That means the 49ers will need another quarterback.

If you’re tired of QB3 talk, Lynch opened the door for more. He said, “we may have to look into the quarterback market in addition to Brock and Trey.” There will be plenty of veterans on the open market.

On Tuesday, the Falcons released Marcus Mariota. On Monday, Washington cut Carson Wentz. Those are two of what could be potentially a dozen options the 49ers look into this offseason.

As expected, there won’t be a Jimmy Garoppolo return: “I do believe it’s probably run its course. Jimmy’s going to go and play good football for somebody.”