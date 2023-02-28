Jauan Jennings will be back in 2023

The 49ers announced they have tendered wide receiver Jauan Jennings as an exclusive rights free agent. This is a formality, given Jennings contract. What this means is Jennings can no longer negotiate with other teams.

The team also formally announced LS Taybor Pepper’s three-year extension through the 2025 season

Jennings is a great represtentation for what Kyle Shanahan looks for in a wide receiver. He blocks his tail off, plays through the whistle, and does a lot of the dirty work that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. The former seventh rounder spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad, and was battling a hamstring injury for much of the year.

Jennings has made the most of his opportunites during the past two seasons. He reigstered 59 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Jennings also has ten receptions for 110 yards in the playoffs.