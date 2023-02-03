Golden Nuggets: DC Watch Continues

“It almost feels like you’re graduating college again,” Al-Shaair said. “That’s literally how I feel. I’ve been here for four years and I’ve had a great time here and grown as a player, as a man, a person. And now you’re graduating. Going on to the next step, next phase in my life, so definitely grateful for all the memories I’ve got here, but excited for the future too.”

“He’s the exact same talent that we drafted,” Shanahan said. “He’s got the ability to really help us, so we’re counting on him to do the right things to maximize his ability.”

“Harris is expected to join the Titans as their cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator if the 49ers don’t hire him, Breer adds. The Bears reportedly also have interest in hiring Harris.”

“The hope is that he’s the kind of guy that needed to see it,” Young said on the Tolbert & Copes show. “When you see it, if you’re that kind of a person that can take it in and go, ‘Oh, that’s how you do it? That’s what it’s supposed to look like? Now, I’ve witnessed it.’ I think Jimmy showed him that, pieces of it. Brock showed him important pieces of it and he watched it every day...If he can take it in and somehow assimilate it, kind of alchemize it into his psyche, then we’ve got hope. But if we get the same kind of thing without development because he has played very little—how many times do we talk about how little football he’s played? Brock’s played close to 10 times more football than Trey’s played. Can Trey start to assimilate and alchemize it into his life so that he can be a bigger threat? Because as he started this season, there were struggles, there were big missing pieces to it.”

“Lynch responded by making two points. Their plan wasn’t in cement. And the man who ultimately will make the QB decisions wasn’t in position to do so less than 70 hours after a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game.”

“The 49ers have requested interviews with former Panthers interim coach and Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, 53, and Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris, 40. Shanahan said they will consider internal candidates and that group includes defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, CBS Sports reported. Kocurek, 44, who joined the 49ers in 2019, has been a position coach throughout his 14-season NFL career.”