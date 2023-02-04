Golden Nuggets: How would you feel if the Niners landed Steve Wilks

“Wilks could end up leading the No. 1 defense in the NFL from this past season, as he will interview with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.”

“Kocurek has said in the past that he’s not looking for a promotion, but if Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch offer him one, that might change things.”

“Those who live in the Bay Area are year-rounders. Mike McGlinchey, for instance, has been a year-round guy since he arrived in 2018, so much so that he never took part in locker room clean-out day — he just left everything inside because he knew he’d be back in a couple of days to work out...On Tuesday, he finally cleared it out (and found some items from his rookie year in the back) because he’s set to be a free agent and doesn’t know if he’ll return. He was very much in free-agency mode on Tuesday, even going so far as to wear a sweatshirt depicting his agency, Creative Artists Agency.”

“One of the criticisms Shanahan has faced is that Purdy got hurt on a play which required backup tight end Tyler Kroft to block Reddick, who tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks. However, two former All-Pro tackles who played for Shanahan when he was the Browns’ offensive coordinator — soon-to-be Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and retired Chiefs star Mitchell Schwartz — told me, in essence, that people who make that argument don’t understand the basics of football.”

“Perhaps minimizing risk through better pass protection is the most actionable strategy for the 49ers — especially given the NFL’s proliferation of speedier defensive ends. Pass-rushing specialists like Philadelphia’s 230-pounder Haason Reddick, whose hit injured Purdy, are more prevalent than ever now. The injuries to Garoppolo, Purdy and Johnson all came in speed-rush situations on dropback plays, while Lance’s happened on a designed quarterback run.”