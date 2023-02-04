Trent Williams isn’t retiring anytime soon: ‘I’m under contract until I’m 39’

Last Tuesday, 49ers head coach answered whether he expects All-World left tackle Trent Williams to return next season. Shanahan understood why Williams wouldn’t commit right away, but realized his All-Pro’s love for the game would win out:

“Yeah, I do, but if everyone had to do a press conference and talk for a while after these games, I’m sure we’d say a lot of things that didn’t tell you guys exactly everything that’s going to happen for the next eight months, but I didn’t read his words as that’s a big thing for him. I know Trent loves football. I know it’s very hard at his age, in any situation to do what you do for that long and come up short, but I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks.”

During Saturday’s Pro Bowl practices, Williams told NFL Network “yeah, for sure” when asked if he was definitely coming back and even added “next year, the year after. I’m under contract until I’m 39.”

Williams went on to explain that he was frustrated after the Eagles game, which is understandable:

“I really kinda just got frustrated in the time. We’re playing without a quarterback [which] is already frustrating and losing one of the biggest games of your life. I think I just let my temper boil over a little too much. Like I said, my intentions was to break it up, I didn’t go over there looking for a fight.”

Williams is still the cream of the crop for offensive lineman and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. It’s good to hear him say he’s returning for the foreseeable future with conviction.