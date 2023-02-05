 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Golden Nuggets: Trent Williams... let’s ride

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, February 5th, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he’s coming back ‘for sure’

“I think I didn’t understand the question,” Williams joked on Saturday.”

How Lance leaned on teammates after season-ending injury

““This year, obviously from a physical standpoint, it was frustrating early on, but I got great people around me,” Lance said. “Guys like Elijah Mitchell was the big one for me. Just because he was rehabbing his MCL twice. Spent a ton of time with him in the training room.”

5 players 49ers should be watching in the 2023 Senior Bowl

“Just because San Francisco doesn’t have a first- or second-round pick doesn’t mean Lynch and Co. won’t look at prospects projected to go in either round.”

