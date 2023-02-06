Golden Nuggets: It wouldn’t be the 49ers without a QB controversy

“How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy....Yeah, he made a crazy throw and mistake in the playoff game a couple of years ago,” Montana continued. “But he has won a lot of games. I can’t say the same from Trey. You don’t know that from him…So, I think you start the guy who has won all the games for you. You’ve got to figure out the backup situation with Trey. Does Trey know the offense well enough? Is he meant for that offense?.......He still won a lot of games before he got hurt,” Montana said. “He put them in that position to go on that run to begin with. So you handed a guy a team, sort of like somebody else I know got handed a team, so you gotta go with the guy that’s been winning games and gets the offense and go from there.”

“The 49ers are in a good spot going into the 2023 offseason. They’ll have most of their key starters back, 10 draft picks to work with, and a little bit of salary cap flexibility.”

“It makes you or breaks you. And from what I’ve seen from him, it don’t look like much breaks him. So I hope he has a great offseason, he gets the rehab that he needs, he gets the recovery that he needs, and he gets to show who Brock Purdy is.”

“Reality: To be serious about the big picture, you have to keep the defenses honest with the long-ball threat. This is how the 49ers lived for their first 28 seasons (1946-73) with the succession of Frankie Albert, Y.A. Tittle and John Brodie leading the team. They got a fabulous 19 out of the Montana-Young years. It’s amazing the contemporary 49ers have done so well in its absence, and let’s face it, there’s no magic formula for addressing this issue overnight. To ignore it completely, however, would be outright negligence.”