Report: Kris Kocurek will remain with the 49ers after the Texans had interest in him for their DC position

Aaron Wilson is as plugged into the Houston Texans as anyone available to the public. Wilson covers the Texans for KPRC 2 Houston, and provided the latest updates surrounding DeMeco Ryans search for a defensive coordinator in Houston.

The 49ers won’t have to worry about losing defensive line coach Kris Kocurek:

The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their defensive coordinator position, but sources emphasized that Kocurek will remain with the 49ers. Kocurek, a Texas Tech graduate and former NFL defensive lineman, could potentially receive an upgraded salary and/or job title.

That’s a significant win for the 49ers to retain Kocurek, who seemingly turns whatever he touches into gold. And kudos to Kocurek if he leveraged his way into a raise/superior role. He’s earned both.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to losing potential coaches during this cycle.

Wilson reported Houston has interest in the Niners defensive passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin, which isn’t the first time Undlin’s name has been linked to the Texans defensive coordinator position in the previous week:

The Texans also have interest in 49ers defensive passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator,, according to sources. Undlin, 51, was previously a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions under former coach Matt Patricia before the staff was fired after the 2020 season. He has been an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Lions and 49ers. Undlin earned Super Bowl rings with the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2004 and with the Eagles in 2017 as a defensive backs coach.

Undlin may not share the name recognition as Kocurek does, but losing him after the season the 49ers secondary had, both individually and as a unit, would be another blow to a strong coaching staff put together by Kyle Shanahan.